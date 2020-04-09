On Tuesday, Governor Laura Kelly replaced Executive Order #20-14 with Executive Order #20-18, which put religious institutions and religious and non-religious funerals in line with the previous order that limited public gatherings to 10 or fewer people to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday, with Easter Sunday on the way, the Kansas State Legislature overturned Gov. Kelly's order.
Despite the order being struck down, Director of Emergency Management in Atchison County Wes Lanter advises people to remember the county is still under orders prohibiting a gathering of 10 or more people.
"Under Atchison County’s emergency order, the want to remind the Citizens of Atchison county that there is still an order in place locally prohibiting public gatherings of ten or more people," Lanter said. "There is an exception in the emergency order for activities that are defined as essential under the order."
There have been two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County, and both recovered without requiring hospitalization.
On Wednesday, an update from Lee Norman M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, revealed that Kansas experienced its highest number of new cases reported in a single day, as well as the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in a day.
"Now is not the time to lower our guard," Lanter said.
Lanter said he understands the significance of Easter Sunday to many citizens in the area, but still employs them to stay home, especially with some cases of the virus in the state being traced back to church gatherings.
"I am aware that Atchison is a county comprised of many spiritual people and for many that would normally involve church activities," Lanter said. "I understand the significance and importance of this time for so many but ultimately the safety of this county is the number one priority. It is important to note that in the state of Kansas there have been multiple clusters of COVID-19 tied back to exposure during church functions."
