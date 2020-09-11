The Atchison County SPARK Grant Committee members are hopeful to complete their work in effort to determine the successful applicants eligible to receive a sliver of the $725,000 grant funding through the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas monies.
Wes Lanter, Emergency Management/IT Director serves as facilitator, County Chairman Jack Bower, Mark Wilson, the county’s project manager, County Counselor Patrick Henderson, Mark Windsor and Brian Handke, both of Exchange Bank, Jeff Caudle, Union State Bank, Angie Hughes, of Farm Bureau Financial, and Sharon Schwarzer, Muscotah area resident, comprise the Committee.
The Atchison County COVID-19 Economic Assistance Grant program was created by the Atchison County SPARK Taskforce, to implement the SPARK program established through the Federal CARES Act. The initiative is designed to assist businesses and nonprofits within county boundaries to mitigate losses and/or offset expenses related to COVID-19. Lanter told commissioners at during their Sept. 8 meeting that although the actual deadline to apply was Sept. 4, committee members would have to wait a few days to begin their work to ensure they receive all postmarked applications that complied with the deadline.
A week prior, Lanter told commissioners it appeared the early applicants had requested a combined total of about $800,000.
Businesses and nonprofits are entities eligible to apply for grants ranging from a minimum of $1,000 to the maximum limit of $50,000.
During the review grant applicants will remain confidential throughout the process.
Lanter indicated the committee members might make their decision as early as the forthcoming week.
Concerning other matters, commissioners:
*Adopted Resolution 3-0 202001470 extending and emergency declaration and additional 60 days from March 17 to Wednesday, Nov. 18 in compliance with Federal Emergency Management Agency guidelines.
*Recessed from public session for 30 minutes to go into executive session for 30 minutes consultation with Lanter and Henderson under attorney and client privilege. There was no action taken on the matter.
*Briefly discussed the multi-county health board model, of which the county is a member of, and indicated they would discuss the matter at a later date.
* Heard comments from six interested parties concerning the recently paused intent to quarantine Benedictine College campus. One of these citizens also commented about a nuisance in the county that had previously been reported, but he not yet received a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.