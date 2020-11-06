As area school leaders remain steady in their efforts to hold the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases at bay.
Recently the leaders teemed together and released a video urging school parents and the general public in the community to join their fight and follow the simple Center for Disease Control Guidelines to lower the spread of infection. To view the video click on https://youtu.be/Ebs3m2diymA.
All in school classes are ongoing at schools where the on-site learning is the norm. However, in comparison to the report from the previous week there are a few positive cases overall reported as of Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.
The reports are as follows:
* Maur Hill-Mount Academy – zero cases reported among students and staff members.
* USD 409 reported one positive case among staff at Central School; Staff members in quarantine are: Atchison Elementary School – one; two at Atchison High School; and two at Central School.
*Regarding students there is one positive case at Central School. A dozen students are currently in quarantine. The quarantine breakdown is as follows: Six – AES; Four students at Atchison Middle School; AHS – one: and one Central School student.
*Benedictine College according to the Benedictine.edu website on Friday, Nov. 6 there are three active cases representing 0.1 percent of the 2,505 campus population. The latest update as of Wednesday, Nov. 4 on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment cluster outbreak report, it shows BC six positive cases that had been infected within the previous 14days.
*USD 377 weekly report released on Wednesday, Nov. 4 indicated three Atchison County Community Elementary School pupils were in quarantine.
