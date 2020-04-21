The Atchison Police department is doing its part to help brighten up the community.
Atchison Police officers have been offering drive-by parades with lights and sirens for Atchison kids 12 or younger who are stuck inside on their birthday.
“These are challenging times for everyone,” Chief of Police Mike Wilson said. “Especially for kids who can’t have their usual contacts at school, go to the playground or celebrate their birthday.”
Police put a post on Facebook for anyone interested in the parade and Wilson said the response has been positive to say the least.
“It’s been overwhelming with the contacts we’ve had,” Wilson said. “It’s really had a great response. Based on the smiles and excitement we’re seeing on our drive by it’s really having an impact on not just the kids but the families as well.”
Wilson said bringing smiles to kids has obviously helped bring joy to the police department as well.
“Everyone could use a smile these days,” Wilson said. “It’s had a really positive response and we’re more than happy to do it.”
The police department had conducted 15 drive-by celebration as of Saturday evening.
For anyone interested in the service you contact Captain Travis Eichelberger at 913-367-5525 or email travis.eichelberger@atchisonlec.org.
