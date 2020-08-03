Atchison County confirmed one new case of coronavirus Monday evening to bring the total to 62.
The patient is a 19 year old male and is on home isolation.
There have been 1,309 negative test results in the county with 59 cases being monitored, two patients hospitalized and 55 total cases that have recovered as of Monday.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 28,876 cases from 88 counties with 365 deaths reported and 1,786 hospitalizations as of Monday.
In Brown County, the number is 36 total cases. In neighboring counties, the numbers are Jackson 144, Nemaha 47, Doniphan 42, Leavenworth 1,457 and Jefferson 72.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high-reporting counties throughout the state, which include Finney (1,655 cases), Ford (2,121), Johnson (5,252), Lyon (650), Sedgwick (4,506), Douglas (685), Seward (1,127), Shawnee (1,443) and Wyandotte (4,711).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.