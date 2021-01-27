Cases continue to rise in Atchison County at 1,412 total positives — including 12 confirmed deaths and 34 total hospitalizations.
In area counties, Doniphan has 874 total cases, Brown County 1,168, Jackson 1,236 and Nemaha 1,414.
The Multi-County Health Department is advising that if a person is a healthcare worker and would like to be placed on a list to receive the vaccine, please call the local health department.
Last week, Atchison County moved to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Vaccine is being delivered in a limited supply on a weekly basis to the Atchison County Health Department. During the first part of Phase 2 persons age 65 and over will be our first priority.
Atchison County opened a local vaccine supply to additional Phase 2 individuals as outlined by the KDHE once the majority of our most vulnerable residents, age 65 and over, have been vaccinated. As soon as KDHE provides information on the next phase of vaccines, that information will be released to the public by county health departments.
