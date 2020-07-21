Kansas Governor Laura Kelly today signed a number of Executive Orders Monday officially delaying the start of schools in Kansas until Sep. 9.
“I will continue to use every resource and tool available to this administration to protect Kansans and keep our economy open for business, regardless of the political pushback,” Kelly said. “The additional three weeks will provide schools time to work with their counties to get the necessary mitigation supplies like masks, thermometers, and hand sanitizer, while providing local districts time to thoroughly review the curriculum options from the State Board of Education to figure out what strategy is best for their district.”
Executive Order #20-58 is the one that would delay school, but also needs approval of the Kansas Board of Education in a vote. The board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday to vote.
“Putting nearly half a million kids and faculty in daily, large gatherings is the exact opposite of what health experts have urged us to do,” Kelly said.
Order #20-58 includes athletics and all other extracurricular activities.
Some of the exceptions to the order are students enrolled to receive college credit, enrollment of students for the 2020-2021 school year and screenings and evaluations of students to determine accommodations and placement needs.
Executive Order #20-59 will mandate face coverings for all students, faculty, staff, vendors, and other visitors to public or private school buildings or facilities.
Obvious exceptions include when someone is eating and children who are not students and are 5 years of age or under.
The Executive Order will mandate six feet social distancing, except for in-person instruction in classrooms when masks or other face coverings are worn.
The order will also require hand sanitizer in all classrooms, and that all students and faculty must sanitize their hands no less than once every hour.
Finally, all individuals entering must have their temperatures checked before entering the building.
