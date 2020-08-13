Atchison High School was left a little in the dark on the upcoming fall sports season after the Kansas City, Kansas school board voted Tuesday to suspend all involvement in sports this fall in the hopes to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
This of course eliminated any Kansas City-Atchison League games for Atchison athletics this season and school officials said they will have to reevaluate their schedule to find new opponents.
Atchison was dealt another blow Thursday when Wyandotte County health officials prohibited non-professional sports and activities this fall.
The schools affected by this include Turner, Bishop Ward, Bonner Springs and Piper. If these schools don't cancel they have to play all road games or find another place to play.
Atchison plays three of those four teams this season in volleyball and football.
As of right now, Atchison football has added three new opponents to this season's schedule in the form of at home against Leavenworth, Basehor-Linwood and on the road at Wamego.
The Redmen and Pioneers will renew what was once a heated rivalry in the 1970s.
