The fourth case of novel Coronavirus in Atchison County was officially confirmed Thursday after being tested by Atchison Hospital and Clinics.
The patient was tested while in their vehicle and did not enter the facility. After testing, the patient was instructed to self-isolate at home. Just like the previous three cases, the patient wasn't hospitalized.
A screening process for all patients, visitors, and employees and the use of a separate clinic area for suspected COVID-19 illnesses has been in place since March 20.
The patient is the third male in his twenties to test positive for the virus. The other case was a female in her forties.
When last updated before this confirmation, 1,705 cases had been confirmed in Kansas with 84 deaths and 375 hospitalizations.
Northeast Kansas Counties having confirmed cases are: Atchison – four; Doniphan – one; Jefferson – six; Jackson – one; Douglas – 42; Leavenworth – 115; Shawnee – 88; Johnson – 358; and Wyandotte – 400.
