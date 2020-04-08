TOPEKA – The Atchison Community Health Clinic is one of four community health providers named as recipients of a $3.4 million federally funded health grant within the Kansas’ Second District.
Congressman Steve Watkins announced Wednesday, April 8 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grants are to help combat the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The $3.4 million in funding will be distributed between ACHC, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas and Heartland Medical Clinic.
These grants awarded directly to community health providers come from the passages of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which Congressman Watkins spoke in support of on the House Floor.
“Health care workers across Kansas’ Second District are fighting on the front lines to keep our families safe during this health crisis.” Watkins said in a press release. “Congress has come together to support them and provide resources necessary to win the war against COVID-19. Our community health leaders are doing everything they can to protect life, and this funding will go a long way in saving as many lives as possible.”
Grant funding for Kansas clinics was awarded Wednesday, April 8 in an amount greater than $15,3 million by the HHS through the Health Resources and Services Administration to 19 health centers in Kansas in response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic. The awardees may use these funds to help communities in the detection, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of the coronavirus. Awardees may also utilize the grant awards to maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels while addressing the public health emergency.
ACHC was awarded $53,116 in the round of funding that President Donald Trump secured for community health centers to continue their work in progress. President Trump signed the CARES into law.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, announced March 26 that ACHC was an awardee of the HHS grant funding to support Kansas clinics, community centers and KHE to lessen the impact from the Coronavirus.
