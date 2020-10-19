The Atchison County Health Department is reporting yet another increase in COVID-19 cases over this past weekend and another death making that a total of five.
The Health Department Department updated cases on Monday morning and reported 40 additional positive cases for a total of 500. As of Monday, there are six currently hospitalized and 71 of those cases are active.
The Health Department is advising local residents call a healthcare provider if experiencing any signs of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or loss of taste, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
