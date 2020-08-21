Atchison County saw yet another climb in Coronavirus cases this week by reaching 157 with two current hospitalizations as of Friday. The County has completed 3,271 tests.
The Atchison County Health Department noted that almost all of the new cases are coming from a cluster in the county. They expect to have all of the investigations done Friday evening
According to statewide numbers, there have been 36,856 cases from 88 counties with 419 deaths reported and 2,159 hospitalizations as of Friday
In Brown County, the number is 52 total cases. In neighboring counties, the numbers are Jackson 174, Nemaha 53, Doniphan 52, Leavenworth 1,603 and Jefferson 102.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high-reporting counties throughout the state, which include Finney (1,755 cases), Ford (2,241), Johnson (7,058), Lyon (766), Sedgwick (6,386), Douglas (880), Seward (1,211), Shawnee (1,928) and Wyandotte (5,661).
