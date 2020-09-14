Coronavirus cases in Atchison county continue to grow as the confirmed cases are now 299 as of Monday with 33 active cases and two hospitalizations.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 49,899 cases from 88 counties with 534 deaths reported and 2,572 hospitalizations as of Monday.
In Brown County, the number is 88 total cases. In neighboring counties, the numbers are Jackson 226, Nemaha 71, Doniphan 87, Leavenworth 1,870 and Jefferson 161.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high-reporting counties throughout the state, which include Finney (1,853 cases), Ford (2,534), Johnson (9,687), Lyon (924), Sedgwick (8,040), Riley, (1,171), Douglas (1,783), Seward (1,371), Shawnee (2,496) and Wyandotte (6,578).
