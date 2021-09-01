Atchison county has seen a drop in Covid-19 cases after a surge in early August.
As of Wednesday The county currently has 72 total active cases with one hospitalization and no new deaths to report. Twenty-six cases fall between the ages of 22-35.
The county reported 140 cases, at least 8 hospitalizations, and another death on August fourth.
Atchison county currently has a 41% vaccination rate. The Atchison County Health Department had a statement reminding citizens to get vaccinated and follow protocols:
Please keep in mind that social distancing, hand washing, and masks are helping mitigate the spread of Covid-19. If you are interested in receiving a Covid vaccine, please call our office to schedule. Do not hesitate to reach out if you have questions. 913-367-5152
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.