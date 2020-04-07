A young adult male is the second person confirmed positive for the COVID-19 virus in Atchison County, Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter confirmed Tuesday.
“The second case is a male in his 20’s who had very mild symptoms,” Lanter communicated to the Globe. “This individual is at home and doing well.”
Atchison County Health Department officials were notified late Friday, April 3, that another resident within countywide boundaries had tested positive, said Lori Forge RN in a press release. Forge serves at the Atchison County Health Officer.
The individual is in isolation and following the recommendations of health officials, and county health department staff members have begun their work to identify contacts of the most recent infected individual.
Atchison Hospital & Clinics staff members had received confirmation of the second novel coronavirus COVID-19 earlier in the evening on April 3 of the male who had recently been tested at Atchison Hospital Clinic, a hospital spokesperson said. After the test, the patient was instructed to self-isolate at home.
A female patient in her 40s who had been traveling outside the area is the first COVID-19 confirmation. Health officials made the determination on March 29. The woman had minimal exposure to others in the area after she returned from her travel, and was expected to remain is self-quarantine.
Since March 20, a screening process for all patients, visitors and employees was implemented at the hospital. The process includes the designated use of a separate clinic area for suspected COVID-19 illnesses. Patient care team members are equipped with the proper protective equipment to protect themselves and other patients, community and employees, according to a hospital press release. The Atchison Hospital staff is continuing to coordinate the county health department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials to protect patients, community and employees.
Forge urges all citizens to slow the virus in communities countywide to follow the orders set in place by the county health department and Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly that states individuals may leave their residence only to perform essential activities.
“It’s up to us, we are the solution to the pandemic,” Forge wrote in the release. “Stay home, wash your hands often, and if you must be out maintain 6 feet between yourself and others.”
As of Tuesday statewide, kheks.gov COVOD-19 Resource Center reported there are 900 confirmed cases. Of these, 223 patients are hospitalized. There at 27 reported deaths attributed to the pandemic, but 8,614 persons tested have received negative results. In the immediate area, Atchison County remained at two confirmed cases; Leavenworth County checked in with a count of 43 positive cases; Jefferson County had three infected persons; and Jackson and Doniphan counties each had one confirmed case, respectively.
KDHE officials advises Kansans of the current list of travel restrictions list urging persons to quarantine for 14 days after their return from travel destinations. The recommended restriction guidelines are for persons who have traveled to:
- Connecticut on or after April 6.
- Louisiana or anywhere in Colorado on or after March 27.
- Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.
- A state with known widespread community transmission like California, Florida, New York and Washington state on or after March 15.
- Or visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnnison counties in Colorado in the week of March 8 or after.
- Or traveled on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15. For all people who have previously been told by public health officials to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel who should finish out their quarantine.
- Anywhere internationally on or after March 15, for people previously told by public health officials to quarantine because of travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran to finish out their quarantine.
For more information visit KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.
