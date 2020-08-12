Atchison County saw a significant surge in Coronavirus cases the previous week to now reach a total of 82 cases so far.
The Atchison County Health Department had last confirmed 64 before confirming these new cases late Tuesday night. The county also confirmed that three patients are currently in the hospital from the virus.
The county continues to investigate and conduct contact tracing of these cases.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 31,730 cases from 88 counties with 387 deaths reported and 1,911 hospitalizations as of Tuesday
In Brown County, the number is 44 total cases. In neighboring counties, the numbers are Jackson 151, Nemaha 49, Doniphan 45, Leavenworth 1,513 and Jefferson 86.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high-reporting counties throughout the state, which include Finney (1,713 cases), Ford (2,184), Johnson (5,913), Lyon (685), Sedgwick (5,207), Douglas (746), Seward (1,158), Shawnee (1,588) and Wyandotte (5,063).
