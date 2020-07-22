Atchison County confirmed its 50 case of Coronavirus Wednesday. The patient is a male in his 20s and is on home isolation. This case has been deemed as community spread.
There have been 1,178 negative test results in the county with 31 cases being monitored, one patient in hospitalization and 44 total cases that have recovered as of Wednesday.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 23,334 cases from 88 counties with 307 deaths reported and 1,497 currently hospitalized as of Wednesday.
In Brown County, the number is 25 total cases. In neighboring counties the numbers are Jackson County 131, Nemaha 41, Doniphan County 34, Leavenworth 1,33 and Jefferson 44.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high-reporting counties throughout the state, which include Finney (1,595 cases), Ford (2,065), Johnson (4,158), Lyon (558), Sedgwick (3,368), Seward (1,067), Shawnee (1,237) and Wyandotte (3,937).
