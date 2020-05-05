Two more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Sunday and Monday in Atchison County.
The Sunday case was a male in his thirties and the Monday case is a male in his teens. The case on Monday is the youngest in the county to test positive for the virus.
Neither patient was hospitalized just like the previous 10 in the county.
There have been 171 negative tests and 82 are being monitored in the county.
