Local leaders are putting their heads together to make a decision within the next few weeks to determine how to utilize about $3.2 million in government funding in the wake of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atchison County Commission Board officially started the with the adoption of Resolution 2020-1470 to accept the county’s share of funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund allocated through Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas. By law, the county will be dispersing funds accordingly to municipalities and educational entities.
County Chairman Jack Bower, County Counselor Patrick Henderson, Director Wesley Lanter of emergency management, Atchison City Manager Becky Berger, Superintendent Renee Scott and Business Manager Lori Lanter of USD 409, and Dr. Andrew Gaddis, superintendent and Business Manager Megan Gracey of USD 377, comprise the appointed SPARK Taskforce committee members. County Project Manager Mark Wilson serves as the moderator and coordinator of the group.
Lanter said committee members’ task at hand is to create a plan to submit by Saturday, Aug. 15, to the state. The plan serves as the deciding framework on how to use the $3.2 million the county will receive this month from the federally funded CARES Act. In accordance with the guidelines, it is a requirement to expend the funds by Wednesday, Dec. 30, or the state will recoup them.
As of the adoption of the resolution on July 7, there were 41 reported positive COVID-19 cases along with expectations there will be a second wave in the fall. The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11. Subsequently President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution stipulates the county must remain flexible to accommodate the ever-changing scope and unprecedented public health emergency while simultaneously proceeding to safely and strategically reopen business in a way to facilitate and economic recovery and revitalization. The document also dictates commissioners will abide with responsibility to ensure the health, safety, security and welfare of people in Atchison County, require a proactive approach to supply financial relief and economic investment to the communities within Atchison County and take efforts to avoid danger to the public’s welfare, safety and health as well as preparation for future COVID-19 infectious waves. This also includes guidance and support for municipalities and educational entities and their populations.
The state finance council approved the SPARK task force’s proposal to distribute an amount of funding less than $3.3 million. Bower said the amount is based on the unemployment numbers and population calculations as certified to the federal government.
Some allowed expenditures are public health expenses like payroll for employees dedicated to COVID-19 mitigation and/or response; testing and quarantine costs; public hospital and clinic expenses; improvements to facilitate distance learning and technological improvements and telework capabilities. Small-business grants to reimburse costs associated with business interruptions caused by required closures are also acceptable.
Requirements attached to the funding are timely reports of the spending and receipts by specified deadlines. Meetings and hearings and the process to determine how to spend the funding are considered public. Public comment sessions for task force members to hear suggestions are also within the guidelines.
Some of the expected top priorities to utilize the funds will be improvements to accommodate social distancing and expanding cooler space to prepare for storage of future COVID-19 vaccines.
There are several million dollars that remain pending from the state following this round, Bower and Lanter indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.