Coronavirus cases in Atchison county continue to grow as the confirmed cases are 281 as of 1 p.m. Monday with 43 active cases and two hospitalizations.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 46,914 cases from 88 counties with 485 deaths reported and 2,441 hospitalizations as of Monday.
In Brown County, the number is 80 total cases. In neighboring counties, the numbers are Jackson 218, Nemaha 60, Doniphan 80, Leavenworth 1,781 and Jefferson 135.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high-reporting counties throughout the state, which include Finney (1,827 cases), Ford (2,423), Johnson (9,047), Lyon (889), Sedgwick (7,714), Riley, (1,045), Douglas (1,600), Seward (1,327), Shawnee (2,387) and Wyandotte (6,359).
