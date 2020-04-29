Atchison County commissioners will virtually gather Friday to meet with county health leaders to discuss updates about the impact of life as we now know it in wake of the pandemic.
The public can observe ZOOM MEETING ID# 928 5785 5257at 4 p.m. Friday, May 1.
This meeting was initially scheduled to take place earlier in the week, but was postponed in effort to discuss Governor Laura Kelly's plan to Kansas in wake of closures and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelly is tentatively scheduled to publicly deliver an address on her administration's official plan at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.
The public can tune into a live broadcast of the address from a local film studio until it concludes. The broadcast will be on television and available to radio stations in Kansas, and on the Governor’s Facebook page.
Commissioners initially convened in a special meeting session with school and health officials on March 14 in the commission room at the courthouse to discuss concerns about COVID-19 and its projected impact on the community. At that time there were no confirmed cases, nor any monitored cases in Atchison County. Local schools were scheduled to re-convene from spring break in mid-March. However, within 24 hours after that meeting Kelly announced closure of school facilities and subsequently the implementation of Continuous Learning. In the following days soon after restrictions were put in to place like a 10-person limit at gatherings, pick-up or delivery only from restaurants and all non-essential businesses were ordered to close. Social distancing at 6-feet apart has become the norm, as well as self-isolation, home quarantine the voluntary wearing of protective face masks in public.
As of Wednesday, a male in his 40s was the 10th confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Atchison County with 29 persons being monitored and 144 negative test results, according to the daily report posted by Emergency Manager Director Wesley Lanter on behalf of Atchison County Public Health Department.
Five persons between the ages of 20 and 29; two others in their 40s; one person in their 50s and someone in their 60 comprise the positive cases. None of the 10 required hospitalization to date. The number of negative test results of area residents checked in at 144 cases.
Kansans can log on to the recently launched website covid.ks.gov to seek resources and updated information throughout the response and recovery from damages incurred by COVID-19. The site includes related health information and daily case rates from Kansas Department of Health and Environment. There are also recommendations for persons about COVID-19, its symptoms and how to protect oneself and information about ongoing statewide volunteer efforts.
