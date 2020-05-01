Trinity Lutheran Church and American Red Cross are teeming together to host a blood drive within forthcoming days in Atchison.
Potential donors are welcome to make appointments to come and donate some blood between the hours of 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 4 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 603 N. Eighth St.
With no known end date to the coronavirus fight, the American Red Cross is encouraging healthy individuals to make appointments to donate blood to ensure blood remains readily available for patients who still rely on transfusions.
The need for blood for trauma patients, children battling cancer, mothers experiencing childbirth complications, patients with sickle cell disease and others continues. Donated blood has a limited shelf life of 42 days for red cells, so the supply must constantly be replenished.
Make an appointment
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers and employees.
Additional area locations for donor opportunities throughout May 15 in the area include:
*Leavenworth County – Noon to 5p.m. on Friday, May 14 at Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at 601 South Third St. in Leavenworth; and 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at the Armed Forces Insurance Building 325, 655 Biddle Avenue, Fort Leavenworth.
*Buchanan County, Missouri – Between the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5 at the Salvation Army, 602 Messanie Street in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
