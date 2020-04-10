Berger Company employees are sewing up a storm to keep citizens safe and to bring more financial relief for the community in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.
This past week, the company began production of facial masks available to all citizens in effort to slow the spread of germs as persons go about their personal business in public places.
The protective masks, designed by Annie Moeck, are available at the Hardware Store, for a free will donation. Proceeds from the donations are destined for the 2020 COVID 19 Recovery Fund established under the umbrella of the Atchison Area Community Foundation. The funds are to assist various local non-profits for needs like emergency food distribution, shelter and housing assistance, education, healthcare and mental health.
On Good Friday Moeck and Tammy Federinko volunteered their time to sew 300 of the protective masks for the cause for a special delivery to the Hardware Store on behalf of a community team effort.
Rick Berger said the Berger Company is in operation because it is considered to be an essential business due to its production of products for the U. S. Department of Defense and U.S. Military and products for first responders and emergency medical services throughout the United States.
In effort to be of aid to the public due to the pandemic situation, one of the company’s sewing lines has been converted to manufacture the protective masks.
Moeck designed the masks in accordance with the Center for Disease Control guidelines during the weekend of April 4. Encouraged by her bosses, Berger and his son, Reed Berger, Moeck said she was driven to ply her crafty abilities to help the community.
“I’m feeling better because we are doing what we should do to keep us safer,” Moeck said. After her weekend design phase, the masks were tested in the early part of the work week.
Following the testing about 300 protective masks were manufactured and initially distributed to Berger Company employees, their families and some customers, some production has begun for the Atchison Community, Berger said.
There are other local companies like MGP, McCormick, Blish-Mize and others have stepped up with their products, Berger said. The Berger Company has some capable and skilled sewers who are producing the protective masks.
“We just wanted to do our part to help by donating masks for people in the community that need to be out in public,” Berger said.
The Berger Company and Derek Franklin, of the Hardware Store, have teamed up to make them available to people in exchange for a donation to the 2020 COVID-19 Atchison Recovery Fund, Berger said. “There is no set amount of donation.”
The concept came about after CDC’s recommendation for citizens to wear face masks, Reed Berger explained. These masks are not designed to work like the medical masks and won’t prevent the entry of virus pathogens.
Instead these are designed to keep one’s hands from directly touching their face, slow the spread of germs through contact by direct breathing on one person to another, and protection from droplets and mist by the wearer’s coughing and sneezing to another person.
The average rate of assembly is 60 masks in an hour, Moeck said. It takes about a minute to complete one mask.
These protective masks are very simple in comparison to some other designs. Moeck said. They are durable and washable. They are reversible, but do not reverse them until after washing to prevent the spread of germs to yourself. The masks are not effective when wet or damp. Hang them overnight to dry out.
The masks are of a triangular shape. The wider part covers the cheeks and nose, the narrower part will cover the mouth and chin area of the face. Due to the unavailability of elastic, these first batches of masks are of a tie design. Simply tie the straps in a way that loops over the ear. Packages include washing instructions.
Berger said he appreciates the efforts of AACF Chairman Jonathan Mize and the Foundation Board members for taking the initiative to establish the local COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
“Hopefully this will help some of the local non-profits at a time that they desperately need it,” Berger said. “The Atchison Community has a history of pulling together during times of need. We’ll all get through this if we all work together, follow the guidelines and stay safe.”
