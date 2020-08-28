Atchison county unfortunately suffered the first death from novel Coronavirus this week. The individual was in their 70's.
"With a very heavy heart we reporting our first death in Atchison County due to COVID-19," Atchison County Health Department said in a statement. "We will not be releasing any further information on this individual out of respect to the family. Our thoughts are with this family during this very difficult time.
The department also reported 219 total cases in county with 3 currently hospitalized. The department also said that over 120 cases are from an outbreak in Atchison.
The health department is working closely with the county and the KDHE to mitigate further spread.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 41,048 cases from 88 counties with 443 deaths reported and 2,278 hospitalizations as of Friday
In Brown County, the number is 68 total cases. In neighboring counties, the numbers are Jackson 196, Nemaha 55, Doniphan 62, Leavenworth 1,674 and Jefferson 115.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is continuing to closely monitor several clusters and high-reporting counties throughout the state, which include Finney (1,785 cases), Ford (2,309), Johnson (7,920), Lyon (814), Sedgwick (7,093), Douglas (1,189), Seward (1,267), Shawnee (2,123) and Wyandotte (6,011).
