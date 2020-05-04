It is with caution that Chief Health Officer Lori Forge, RN and county health officials presented the four-phase, 12-page reopening plan in wake of the coronavirus pandemic to county commissioners last Friday.
“This is our guide now,” said County Chairman Jack Bower of the plan’s Phase one that came effective Monday, May 4.
The public can view the plan in its entirety at https://www.atchisoncountyks.org/DocumentCenter/View/2224/Master-Plan-Document-5-1-2020.
Atchison County health officials Forge, Medical Director Dr. Bonnie Tackett, MD, of Atchison Hospital, and Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter devised that plan. All agreed COVID- 19 is a virus is something medical professionals and experts are learning something new about on a daily basis.
Although there is a high level of anxiety in personal and business sectors, the health officials agreed they wanted to proceed with a plan that would be the safest way to open up for most of the population throughout the county.
If all goes according to the tentative progression of the plan, Phase 2 might commence as early as Monday, May 18. Phase 3 could go into effect Monday, June 1 and possibly remain in effect for a minimum of 14 days. Implementation of Phase four might begin as early as Monday, June 29 with an unknown duration that might remain in place for several months.
As of the meeting date there had been 10 positive cases confirmed. Of these, the health team members have been able to identify and track their sources of infection. Not so for the 10th patient.
This means the patient, a male in his 40s, was likely exposed to the virus as in the community.
Only one of the persons who had tested positive had actually walked into the hospital facility, Tackett said. The others were tested from inside their cars. As of Friday, none of the patients required hospitalization and all were self-isolating at home in quarantine and are recovering.
Tackett, Forge and Lanter agreed they are all concerned because it means whenever they are unable to track a source of infection, the projections are that it might be more difficult to lessen the public to exposure. The potential is greater that the coronavirus might spread throughout the community. When it is known patients are exposed at places, workplaces, from traveling, friends or family members, notification can be made for all at risk, and they get tested.
"I feel like the numbers will go up before they go down."
Commissioners Henry W. “Bill” Pohl expressed his concerns about the number of the reported outbreaks at the Lansing Correctional Facility in neighboring Leavenworth County and at Triumph Foods, pork processing plant in St. Joseph, Missouri, because numerous persons that reside in the Atchison area are employed at both places.
Lanter said the employees are being monitored and that their test results are pending. They have been identified are in quarantine.
Commission Vice-chairman Eric Noll asked if there were a certain number of cases to indicate when a full opening of the county might happen.
The health officials were quick to point out that tracking the source of exposures and persons who are at-risk are key elements to determine when the county might fully re-open. They will be gauging how fast the county plan might move along contingent on the number of new cases and factors associated with progression of the symptoms and recovery from the illness. Each tier in the county’s plan is subject to change and if so an order will accompany each issuance. Event gatherings of 250 will be allowed no earlier than June 29. After which, all potential gatherings of more than 250 persons are subject to consideration on a case by case basis.
“It is important to remember that in order to move from one phase to the next certain criteria must be met and also that we may have to adjust our plan at any given time,” Forge said in a press release.
The county’s plan cannot move along faster than the governor’s plan, Lanter explained. But it might be able to progress slower if there cases evolve in the community.
Forge said in some aspects, she recommended a stricter approach than Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra: A Plan to reopen Kansas that was publicly presented Thursday, April 30. However, Forge said the county’s plan is a little more relaxed about some things.
Bower requested updates from Lanter and Forge to county commissioners at their upcoming weekly meeting on Tuesday.
“I’ve only been out three times within the last six weeks, “Bower said. “I was amazed at the number of how many people were on the streets.”
Forge recommends all to practice good hand hygiene; avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes; wear masks in public places; vulnerable persons due to high risk health conditions and senior citizens should stay at home and not interact with persons who don’t reside in your home; continue to practice social distancing; and limit non-essential travel.
Persons with the symptoms or combinations of symptoms might have COVID-19 are: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell and diarrhea.
