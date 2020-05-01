The tenth case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Atchison County on Wednesday evening.
The case was a male in his forties and was put in home isolation like the previous nine patients. Half of the cases have been young adults in their twenties, three in their forties, one in their fifties and one in their sixties.
There have been 153 negative test results in the county while 83 are being monitored.
When last updated on Friday, 4,449 cases had been confirmed in Kansas with 130 deaths and 534 hospitalizations.
Northeast Kansas Counties having confirmed cases are: Atchison — 10; Doniphan — three; Jefferson — nine; Jackson — two; Douglas — 51; Leavenworth — 372; Shawnee — 121; Johnson — 471; and Wyandotte — 710.
