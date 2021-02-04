Emergency Management Director Wesley Lanter encourages persons eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations to fill out the interest survey and register for your appointment unless they’ve already done so.
To complete the interest survey and register for an appointment log on to www.nekshotofhope.org
After survey completion persons will then receive an email concerning when appointments are available. For populations not having access to computer or emails the health officials will send CodeRED alerts. Persons can also call the Hotline phone number, 913-308-2415. If persons are not signed up for CodeRED alerts, they can sign-up on the county website at atchisoncountyks.org or call the Atchison County Emergency Management Office at 913-804-6131.
Only limited supplies are sent weekly from Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Lanter said. It will be a long process to get everyone vaccinated and please be patient as health officials navigate through the vaccination process.
The recently launched vaccination initiative, NEK Shot of Hope is a collaborative to hosting vaccination events each started in late January, and will continue each week until vaccinations become more readily available. The events take place at the Sophia Center, 751 South Eighth Street, located at the Mt. St. Scholastica Monastery’s campus, adjacent to the Atchison Event Center. Lanter said people can enter parking areas near the event center and then exit northbound along South Eighth Street.
Lanter offered a report to Atchison County Commission members during their workshop session on Tuesday, Feb. 2. The first week went well, Lanter said. He observed there were no more than two to three people waiting in the line at one time. After inside the door to get the actual shot it’s about a five-minute process. After the inoculation there is a 15-minute wait time to ensure patients do not experience any adverse reactions. Then for each vaccinated individual is scheduled on the calendar for their booster shot within about three weeks following their initial vaccination. Contingent on the availability of vaccine supply, Lanter said is hopeful the clinic will be able to administer 250 vaccines a day. Priorities to vaccinate are persons 65 or older, Emergency First Responder personnel like EMS, fire department, law enforcements and teachers.
Commissioner Casey Quinn asked about missed appointments. Lanter explained the persons are the called to verify the reasons, and the calls are made to persons who are on the appointment list, but not yet scheduled to give them the opportunity to fill an appointment slot left open by unexpected no-shows.
Since announcement of the vaccination clinic there have been 50 or more calls received each day to get on the Hotline list, Lanter said.
County Chairman Jack Bower and Vice-chairman Eric Noll encourage all to check on their elderly neighbors and family to make sure they are aware of the vaccinations and how to get on the list.
Concerning another COVID-19 matter, commissioners on Jan. 26, officially unanimously adopted Emergency Public Health Order 2021-14, extending the current mask mandate requirements and restrictions regarding mass gatherings and physical distancing. The order is to remain in effect until Tuesday, March 2 unless it is amended, superseded, or rescinded. The order is posted in on the Atchison County webiste.
