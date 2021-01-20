Maur Hill-Mount Academy carries on school activities the third week of January without any reported positive cases or quarantines among students or staff members related to the COVID-19 virus.
“We are back to zeroes across the board,” MH-MA President Phil Baniewicz reported Wednesday. “No students or staff (members) are positive or quarantined at this time.”
Meanwhile at other area schools quarantines continue to outnumber the positive cases even though the infection continues to show a declining trend in comparison to 2020.
USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott reported as of Tuesday districtwide there were 17 students quarantined and only three students were positive cases. The cases are: Atchison Elementary School -- eight pupils quarantined and zero positive cases; Atchison Middle School -- two students are positive and one student is quarantined; Atchison High School has one student positive and eight students in quarantine. There are zero positive students and none are in quarantine.
The 409 staff report shows: AES – one positive and three quarantined staff members; AMS – one staff member is quarantined; and one AHS staff member is in quarantine.
USD 377 Andrew Gaddis reported on Wednesday there is one positive student case at Atchison County Community Elementary School and four ACCES pupils are quarantined. There are no other cases of infection or quarantine within the district at this time.
Benedictine College reported via their website benedictine.edu/coronavirus/index that there are two active cases, which represents 0.8 percent of the 2,505 persons comprising the population on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.