Seemingly several isolated positive COVID-19 case continue to infiltrate area schools while Maur Hill-Mount Academy and Trinity Lutheran Schools continue to remain in a remote learning mode into the forthcoming week.
USD 409 Superintendent Renee Scott reported on Tuesday, Oct. 13 that there were no staff members testing positive for COVID-19 infections. However, two Atchison Elementary staff members are in isolation or quarantine due to a contact tracing.
Zero positive cases concerning pupils at Atchison Elementary, but six pupils are in isolation or quarantine due to contact tracing, Scott reported. One Atchison Middle School student is positively infected and seven students are isolated in quarantine due to contact tracing.
There is one student at Atchison High School who has tested positive with the coronavirus infected. Contact tracing has prompted quarantine for five students, according to Scott’s weekly report. There are zero student infections at Central School, but two students are in isolation/quarantine based on contact with an infected person.
Superintendent Andrew Gaddis reported one Atchison County Community Junior-Senior High School student tested positive as of Wednesday morning. There are three ACCJHS students in quarantine for a 14-day period due to direct contact within six feet of an infected person or 10 minutes or longer.
Principal Helen Schwinn, St. Benedict Catholic School reported that an employee had tested positive the first week of October and was in isolation. The employee was cleared to return to work Oct. 13. Another employee tested negative early earlier in the month was quarantined due to close contact with an infected person and is released to come to work this week. There are no other students or staff affected by the coronavirus, Schwinn said. SBCS will be on its regularly scheduled Fall Break for a few days. Classes will resume for Monday, Oct. 19, according to the SBCS calendar.
Benedictine College is reporting there are six active cases among its total population of 2,505 persons. This reflects 0.2 percent of the population as posted on BC’s website at benedictine.edu/coronavirus/index.
Trinity Lutheran School officials announced via Facebook earlier this week that the school would be utilizing a virtual platform until Monday, Oct. 26 due to some persons impacted by the coronavirus within their school’s community.
MH-MA President Phil Baniewicz announced Oct. 7 all classes would be remote until Wednesday, Oct. 21, activities and sports would be on hold until that date as well. Numerous students had tested positive early last week and some showed symptoms and were awaiting test results when MH-MA school leaders made their decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.