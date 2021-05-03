The Atchison County Health Department has been notified that there has been a case identified of the P.1 variant within Atchison County. These variants are being closely monitored by KDHE.
Per KDHE website: P.1 variant: Japan/Brazil – moderate impact on antibody therapeutics and reduced neutralization by convalescent and post vaccination sera.
Please continue to wear your mask in public places, practice social distancing, and continue proper handwashing. If you start to show symptoms get tested and stay home.
