Are you a farmer or rancher whose operation has been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic? The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will provide direct relief to producers who have suffered losses during the 2020 marketing year due to COVID-19.
USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance program on Apr. 17, 2020. CFAP will use funding and authorities provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, and other USDA existing authorities. This $19 billion immediate relief program will provide critical direct support to our farmers and ranchers, maintain the integrity of our food supply chain, and ensure every American continues to have access to the food they need.
Direct Support to Farmers and Ranchers
CFAP will provide $16 billion in direct support to agricultural producers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Direct support for farmers and ranchers available via CFAP will include:
CFAP will provide direct support based on actual losses for agricultural producers where prices and market supply chains have been impacted.
CFAP will assist producers with additional adjustment and marketing costs resulting from lost demand and short-term oversupply for the 2020 marketing year caused by COVID-19.
USDA evaluated commodity-specific losses occurring during the January to April time frame for immediate assistance. In addition, near-term adjustment costs and supply disruptions over the next few months were also evaluated to the extent possible for sectors where prices have declined significantly for additional assistance.
CFAP is available to farmers regardless of size and market outlet if they suffered an eligible loss. We know that the disruption to markets and demand is significant, and these payments will only cover a portion of the impacts on farmers and ranchers.
USDA will announce more details related to CFAP soon. They do not have many details, but call the Farm Service Agency and schedule your phone appointment to get the ball rolling. I wish I had more news of what might be available to help you.
