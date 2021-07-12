If you haven’t scouted corn fields for disease – now is the time. Conditions continue to be good for Gray Leaf Spot development and the number of counties reporting Southern Rust has now expanded in to southeast Kansas.
While Gray Leaf Spot tends to start low in the canopy and move upward, Southern Rust spores may be found anywhere throughout the plant canopy. The level of disease pressure and where it is found in the canopy in combination with weather forecasts should help guide decisions about whether to spray or not – but they need to be made soon. Research has suggested applications between VT to R3 have the greatest potential for protecting corn yield. Much of our corn is reaching this stage now.
If you’re considering an application, start scouting now. Many fungicides are labeled for both Gray Leaf Spot and Southern Rust. For a compilation of efficacy ratings for corn fungicides visit https://cropprotectionnetwork.org/resources/publications/fungicide-efficacy-for-control-of-corn-diseases.
