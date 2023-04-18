It is that time of the year again when corn and soybeans become the focus of local farmers. The USDA’s latest crop progress report shows that weather has allowed a jump in the corn and soybean planting in the beginning weeks of April.
USDA shows 8% of the nation’s corn crop and 4% of the U.S. soybean crop now planted.
The report also included USDA’s first look at soybean planting progress for the year. Right now, 4% of the nation’s soybean crop is planted, which is 3% ahead of last year.
The latest Crop Progress report shows Missouri farmers saw the biggest jump in corn planting progress when compared to the average.USDA reports 30% of Missouri corncrops areplanted as of April 15, 22 points ahead of the average planting pace.
Kansas farmers have 17% of the state’s corn planted, compared to 10% average planting pace.
Iowa’s corn planted stands at 7% compared to 1% for the five-yearaverage.
In Iowa it looks like it will bean optimalplantingwindow atthe end of April with temperatures close to 80 degrees and rain will hold off till mid-April with warmer temperatures being in the 80’s the last week.
The forecast is to get the corn planter out and rev up the engines to get started and it should be fine the last week in April.
According to the University of Illinois research, the answer to the current warm and dry temperatures means either corn or soybeans will be planted first it would be corn because it would have a better chance of survival.
Cornemergesa little better than soybeans under the current conditions. The “optimum” planting window for both crops run from mid-April to late April based onprevioustrials.
However, statewide planting early does not guarantee high yields, and planting in mid-Maydoesn’talways mean lower yields.
No matter whichcropyou plant first if you are planting into cover at least 6” to 10”, you will have more protection available for the crop and are at less risk of losingportionof it to frost.
Research finds planting soybeans from the second week in April to the end of the month will maximize yields, with yield numbers slowly declining when plantings move into May. The maximum yields are May 15 at 94% and May 31 at 87%.
Commented