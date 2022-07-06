While aging is often accompanied by stressful life changes, studies show that most older adults feel happy about their lives. Some things you can do to help manage stress are the following:
> Take care of yourself. When dealing with stress, it’s important to get plenty of sleep and maintain a healthy diet. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
> Get regular exercise. Exercise releases hormones that help you fight off stress.
> Participate in social activities. Find activities you enjoy that will give you more social interaction.
> Share your feelings with friends and loved ones. This is the best way to get those emotions out in the open.
> Learn relaxation techniques. Mind-body techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation and yoga, can be helpful. You might also relax by reading, listening to music or walking around your neighborhood.
> Put things in perspective. Accept that there are things you just can’t control---try to see the positive aspects of change. Solve whatever problems you can and let go of the rest.
> Get professional help. If you are still struggling with stress or depression, talk with your health care provider. Treatment with counseling or medication may help you get back on track.
