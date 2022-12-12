A 22-year-old man with Atchison ties was ordered to serve more than two years in a state correctional facility some summertime shots fired at vehicles along North Ninth Street in Atchison City limits.

Keldon M. Reynolds was sentenced Friday, Dec. 9 in Atchison County District Court. Reynolds was sentenced to 32 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections for criminal discharge of a firearm at an Occupied Vehicle. Reynolds pleaded guilty to the crime Oct. 27 in district court.

