A 22-year-old man with Atchison ties was ordered to serve more than two years in a state correctional facility some summertime shots fired at vehicles along North Ninth Street in Atchison City limits.
Keldon M. Reynolds was sentenced Friday, Dec. 9 in Atchison County District Court. Reynolds was sentenced to 32 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections for criminal discharge of a firearm at an Occupied Vehicle. Reynolds pleaded guilty to the crime Oct. 27 in district court.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said in a press release that Reynolds was also ordered to pay restitution to the owner of the vehicle that sustained damages. Becker said the case was filed as the result of an investigation that was launched after police officers responded about 1 a.m. Aug. 19 in the area of 400 block of North Ninth Street where it was reported shots were fired.
After police responded at the scene there were no persons present, but officers located seven spent 9mm shell casings, Becker wrote. Officers also located a black Mercedes SUV with some bullet holes in it.
As the APD officers investigated, they obtained a couple of home surveillance videos that showed two vehicles at the stop sign at Ninth and Parallel Streets. Occupants in the vehicles appeared to have spoken to each other. Audio from the video sounded as if a male voice had yelled. Becker said within seconds later there were several shouts heard before both vehicles left the scene.
Video footage obtained from along the 400 block of Ninth Street depicted two persons as they walked southbound along the east side of the street. One of the subjects wore a ball cap and back and a backpack that was handed to the second supject who turned toward Parallel Street and fired shots. The muzzle flashes from a gun were depicted in the video and both subjects ran westbound from the scene along Atchison Street. As a result of the police investigation that ensued, Reynolds was identified as the shooter, which led to the formal charges filed against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.