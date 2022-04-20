The artful talents of citizens countywide are the brightening the Atchison County Courthouse walls.
Atchison County elected officials and staff members are gearing up to sponsor the second annual County Government Coloring Page Contest.
The coloring contest is a way to celebrate County Government Month. Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall is the featured line drawing to color in for 2022, the same year the county-owned activity center celebrates the century mark.
Kiddos aged kindergarten through sixth-graders and older including adults are welcome to submit an entry. Pick up line drawing pages at the courthouse in the Atchison County Clerk’s Office, or print off a legal-sized paper copy. Be sure to include name and contact information on the back side of the page.
Entries are due by Wednesday, May 18 at the County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse.
The Atchison Senior Village residents will judge the artwork Monday, May 23. The county will award gift card prizes in four different categories:
> Kindergarten and First-grade.
> Second-grade and Third-grade.
> Fourth-grade and Fifth-grade.
> The Advanced category is for Sixth-graders and older including adults.
The Memorial Hall line drawing is by Lorna Garrison, of the Atchison Art Association.
As county employees are preparing to hand out entries for the county coloring contest, the winning entries of the Atchison County Conservation District Poster Contest are removed from the walls. The winning posters were on display throughout the past few weeks.
Participating kindergarten through sixth-grade pupils representing Atchison Elementary School and Atchison County Community Elementary School created posters created to the theme “Healthy Soil Healthy Life”.
The National Association of Conservation Districts officials pick a different poster contest theme each year. Winners from local levels are eligible to compete in the state and national poster contests.
Within the past several weeks, he Board of Atchison County Commissioners judged the 240 local entries. The winning posters were on display since early April in the courthouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.