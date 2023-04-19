Kansas Lawmaker, Rep. John Eplee recently welcomed his constituents who attended the recent Legislative Coffee this past weekend in the newly established Whiskey Depot area in the Santa Fe Depot.
Eplee said he is proud to be a part of the process to amend Kansas law to allow the unique endeavor's operation within two miles of a distillery. The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the Coffee.
Eplee also offered some insight about what is going on at the statehouse in Topeka.
Eplee said although some things have been accomplished there are a lot of things remain unfinished. Lawmakers are scheduled to return Wednesday, April 26 to for the start of the Veto Session.
Eplee touched base on various bills and his work in the Legislature:
H Sub SB 169, he supports because of its approach to reach every Kansan. The bill will accelerate the elimination of the sales tax on food to Jan. 1, 2004; establishment of single individual tax rate of 5.15 percent, effective for 2024 tax year; expands the income tax exemption for Social Security benefits in Tax Year 2023; and concerning the statewide uniform 20-mill school finance levy increases amount of residential property exemption from $40,000 of $60,000 of the appraised value to commence in 2023; and it reduces the corporate income and financial institutions privilege tax rate as a result of the Attracting Powerful Economic Expansion Act, commonly referred to at the APEX Program.
Eplee said he spoke on the House floor in favor of HB2264, "The Women's Right to Know Act that centered on allowing a pregnant woman who has started abortion medication to be informed of her options to reverse the effects of the first dose of the medication, mifepristone,
Kelly vetoed the Bill on Wednesday, April 19, and indicated she considered it to be an overreach.
HB2269 is a bill that Eplee supported was among a group of 303 Bipartisan Bils that Kelly signed into law on April 11. The bill amends the Kansas Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act to raise the minimum age to 21 to purchase, sale or possession and other tobacco products.
Eplee said he did not support a change in the in the 2017 law allowing a three-day grace period for mail ballots to arrive at the election office following Election Days. He opines it makes it harder from persons unable to vote in person at the polls to ensure their ballot will arrive by mail by deadline. Gov. Kelly also vetoed SB209 on Wednesday that would have eliminated the grace period.
As a member of the Health and Human Services Committee, Eplee, a medical physiican, said was not supportive of bills that originated from the Senate side to make changes to state laws concerning vaccinations.
The next Legislative Coffee is tentatively scheduled for mid-May.
