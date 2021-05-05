U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, Kansas 2nd District on touched base Wednesday in Atchison.
While in the area the congressman visited The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum to see the last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E named Muriel because it is the sister plane to the one Amelia Earhart piloted when she disappeared July 2, 1937 while crossing the Pacific Ocean. Earhart was born July 24, 1897 in Atchison. To this day her whereabouts remain unknown. During childhood, Earhart and her sister, Muriel spent a significant amount of time with their grandparents in Atchison along the Missouri River bluffs.
In the Hangar Museum, LaTurner heard a brief history from Reed Berger, Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation member, about Muriel’s acquisition in 2016 and her subsequent arrival at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport in Atchison. The Hangar Museum was constructed in 2019. Currently conceptual plans for the forthcoming science, technology, engineering and technology interactive educational exhibits offer what is in store for the museum visitors. Fundraising for about $6.9 million is ongoing to bring the 13 exhibits off the conceptual boards to fruition. Dimensional Innovations, a Merriam/ Shawnee-based design, build and technology firm, have designed the exhibits fabrication.
Museum Director Allison Balderrama explained the educational STEM exhibits and how they relate to Earhart. One centers on the wooden roller-coaster a young Earhart engineered in the North Terrace neighborhood. Youngsters will have the opportunity to ply the physics learned from Earhart’s story to build scaled version of a roller coaster themselves. Another exhibit showcases Earhart’s design talent that will offer an opportunity to interactively step into the fashionable clothing styles for occasions throughout Earhart’s lifetime.
Berger and Balderrama emphasized in addition to STEM, the unique hybrid museum also focuses on workforce readiness and aviation simulations. There will also be exhibits about female pilots from Earhart’s contemporaries to current times; and one Earhart’s navigator, Fred Noonan and the navigation tools and equipment.
“Definitely not like the museums I grew up with,” Congressman LaTurner said, and added its educational value to be a draw for visitors from all over the region.
The projections are that visitors will come from various parts of the nation, due to the museum’s location at the airport.
City Manager Becky Berger, Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont, Director Joe Warren, administrative services, Public Works Director Clinton McNemee and Rick Berger visited with Congressman LaTurner about some of the costly issues facing the Atchison area that included:
*Combined Sewer Overflow – that since the 1970s was federally mandated to prevent storm water run-off and sewage flowing downstream along the Missouri River; about 2008 a consent agreement was reached to mitigate CSO fees and assessments storm water is putting more of a burden on business owners.
Becky Berger said the city will likely be reaching out for federal funding to offset costs associated with CSO matters.
*Rick Berger requested the congressman consult with his Missouri colleagues to increase awareness of U.S. Highway 59 east of the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge and its impact on the Atchison area. In 2019 the Atchison was cut off due to floodwater for 119 days because of a low spot along the highway. The lower segment caused citizens to drive extras miles and more time to get to necessary destinations on a daily basis.
*Airport expansion was an issue Becky Berger brought to the congressman’s attention. She explained the land and funding has been acquired, and the plan has been subject to FAA revisions.
Editor’s note: on April 1, US. Senator Jerry Moran announced the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport was one of 28 Kansas regional airports awarded grant funding by way of U.S. Department of Transportation for repairs and upgrades. The Atchison airport was awarded $600,000 fund the first phase of a plan that consisting of 94.56 acres of land acquired December 2020 to construct a new 4,000-foot primary runway to enhance wind coverage for the airport.
