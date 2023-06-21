Concrete repairs to curbs and gutters along Riverfront passed By: Barbara Trimble Atchison Globe Barbara Trimble Author email Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Riverfront Foundation voted to fund half the cost up to $12,000 for the replacement of deteriorated concrete (mostly curb and gutter) along the Riverfront. City staff proposed to utilize the annual curb and gutter replacement funding in the Wastewater/CSO CIP to cover the city’s portion of the cost. Two bids were submitted: S&M Construction - $27,260 and Outdoor Concepts - $38,276.19. With the Riverfront Foundation funding, the overall cost to the city would be $15,260. The authorization to purchase of concrete repair services was given to S&M Construction in the amount of $27,260 with a total project authority of $30,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Barbara Trimble Author email Follow Barbara Trimble Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News Live updates | US Navy sending salvage equipment MO Current Conditions IA Current Conditions KS Current Conditions KS Springfield MO Zone Forecast MO Springfield MO Zone Forecast Trump-Russia special counsel Durham at center of political clash as he appears before Congress AP News Summary at 3:15 p.m. EDT Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBerry Best Fudge Company has opening set for SaturdayKS WFO WICHITA Warnings, Watches, and AdvisoriesBrittain, David R. 1945-2023Community tips hat to Lincoln legacy and artist tooFinkey, Christopher L. 1983-2023Remembering Shannon Hill SchoolBenedictine College dining hall sustains smoke and fire damageCell phone caper dials up Kansas trouble for Missouri womanPolice Report, week of Friday, June 16, 2023Atchison car buy jails Topeka woman Images Videos CommentedStanton, Audrey 1934-2023 (1)
