sculpture

Concept of new art piece for riverfront park.

 Submitted photo

The Atchison Art Association represented by Angie Cario gave a report on the new concept for the riverfront development area.

KDOT donated the Amelia Earhart Bridge pieces to the Atchison Art Association in 2013. In partnership with Charles Sprouse of Benedictine College Art & Architecture and artist Vaughn Schultz, the Atchison Art Association has facilitated an artistic representation using pieces preserved from the original Mo-Kan Free Bridge, also known as the former Amelia Earhart Memorial bridge. With permission from the Chamber and the Historical Society, we’ve incorporated all the bridge elements, including the pieces reserved for the AAA.

