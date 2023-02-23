The Atchison Art Association represented by Angie Cario gave a report on the new concept for the riverfront development area.
KDOT donated the Amelia Earhart Bridge pieces to the Atchison Art Association in 2013. In partnership with Charles Sprouse of Benedictine College Art & Architecture and artist Vaughn Schultz, the Atchison Art Association has facilitated an artistic representation using pieces preserved from the original Mo-Kan Free Bridge, also known as the former Amelia Earhart Memorial bridge. With permission from the Chamber and the Historical Society, we’ve incorporated all the bridge elements, including the pieces reserved for the AAA.
“We believe the ideal location for this project is south of the Veterans Memorial Park lot, and have approval from the Atchison Riverfront Development Foundation, subject to ongoing city oversight and approval of the final plans and construction. We hope you share in our enthusiasm as we think it will serve as a focal point for riverfront development, further enhancing our picturesque riverfront,” Cario said.
The goal is to creatively preserve elements of the 1937 Mo-Kan Free Bridge and its legacy as a significant landmark and historical icon for Atchison by incorporating original elements into a sculptural work of art that celebrates the original bridge and its history in a public realm.
Key Findings
and Dates:
Built 1937–1938 by the Works Progress Administration, designed by Sverdrup & Parcel
Named the Mo-Kan Free Bridge because it did not charge a toll
1992 lead paint removed by KDOT
Renamed for aviatrix Amelia Earhart in 1997
Imploded in 2013
Bridge elements donated to local organizations as historical artifacts from MoDOT
At the request of the Atchison Art Association, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) donated three crossbeam sections of the Amelia Earhart Memorial Bridge after its implosion in 2013. MoDOT also salvaged other pieces of the Amelia Earhart bridge: the Atchison Historical Society received a portion of the deck slab and two handrails The Chamber of Commerce received several parts of the original rebar.
All salvaged bridge pieces have remained in storage for nine years as each organization strived unsuccessfully to fulfill its original intention. In 2020, a new committee reviewed the possibility again, merging our crossbeams and all other salvaged pieces. Inquiries revealed that the other organizations with salvaged parts no longer intended to use them, and as a result, these were given to the AAA.
The artistic concept was a collaboration between Vaughn Schultz, artist, Charles Sprouse, engineer, and the AAA Bridge Committee.
