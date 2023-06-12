Seemingly overcome with emotion, Statue Artist Aleda Haug tearfully said told the crowd who gathered it means so much to her to see all the people come out to see the dedication of her work.
Haug's second public art sculpture in Atchison, the Lincoln Statue was formally dedicated Friday, June 9 and is located along the north side of the Atchison County Courthouse.
The statue was 10 years in the making and represents Haug's interpretation from research how Lincoln appeared when he visited Atchison in early December 1859. Although more than 160 years have passed since Lincoln's visit, the statue stands across the street where he addressed the congregation in the Methodist Church that has since been relocated.
It was that visit when Lincoln was a candidate for the presidential candidate, he came to visit Troy, Atchison and Leavenworth, prominent hotbeds of Bleeding Kansas in the conflict that centered on slavery abolitionism to get a feel for what the people were experiencing. historians agree. It was in Atchison where Lincoln practiced and planned to develop his speech that became known as the Cooper Union speech scholars believe won him the election.
At the time Lincoln visited Kansas he wore an iconic top hat, but he was clean shaven. During Lincoln's visit to Northeast Kansas, it was extremely cold. It is also documented that while Lincoln rode in the open carriage from Doniphan to Atchison he conversed with a reporter associated with Cincinatti newspapers who reported about the Lincoln-Douglas Senate Debates in Illinois.
The reporter offered Lincoln a buffalo hide to cloak himself for warmth.
"My sculpture uses some artistic liberty to have him wearing a buffalo coat," Haug said and cited several reasons. Haug explained she did not want to intrude on Native American tradition of wrapping themselves in buffalo skins and she wanted to honor Buffalo Soldiers who often wore buffalo robes in wintertime. Haug said she also thought a coat would add more of a three-dimensional interest to the back of the sculpture.
Haug's work emphasizes Lincoln's top hat.
"The tipping of his hat I felt was of importance to give him an approachable feel," Haug said. "He was running for president and had a personable character."
Haug continued "he (Lincoln) was also known to carry his speeches in the inside band of his top hat at times."
Haug explained the process of her work from start to finish. Throughout the sculpting in clay process she credited her husband for posed positions as he held the hat and wore coats of the similiar fashion at the time of Lincoln's visiit.
Haug said she is honored to be trusted to craft the depiction of such an important person Lincoln. She chose not to make Lincoln's likeness in a monument size because he considered himself to be a man of the people.
Unlike statues that are mounted upon a pedestal or higher platform, Haug's Lincoln is shown standing upon a grassy surface.
"When you look at him (the Lincoln statue) you can see he is a man of the people." Haug said.
Chairman Rick Berger, Courtney S. Turner Trust Advisory Committee, talked about the history of the statute, funding provided by the Courtney S. Turner Trust -- John Mize, Trustee and Atchison Area Community Foundation. Berger shared some insight about Lincoln and his visit to Kansas. Berger said contrary to most politicians of the time who only met with the elite citizens, Lincoln chose to meet with the working men and women.
Berger also referred to Lincoln's reply to an attorney who sought advice in 1860 about where to practice law. Berger said Lincoln advised that if he was to go West he would go to Leavenworth or Atchison.
The dedication was part of the annual Juneteenth Commemorative Celebration in Atchison.
Juneteenth Committee Member Nicole Wilson-Thomas talked about Lincoln and the relationship to Juneteenth. It was President Lincoln who on Jan. 1, 1863 signed a proclamation to end slavery. Juneteenth celebrates the day on June 19 in 1865 when the notification of the proclamation had officially reached border and all slaves were emancipated and free. As of June 19, 2023 Juneteenth is a federal holiday.
United Methodist Church Elder Larry Mears offered some insight about the history of Lincoln's visit. Mears said it is important to remember that 164 years ago the Methodist Church congregation mostly comprised of young men and woment had just been started and the churrch was just constructed along the north side of along Parallel Street and the corner of Fifth Street. Lincoln came at their invitation, Mears said.
Mears described that invitation issued from years past has manifested into a legacy embodied by the statue.
"A permanent symbol for democracy and equal right in the community, "Mears said. "This statue is forever a reminder of that equality and fairness does count."
State Rep. John Eplee, MD, Atchison City Commissioner Jesse Greenly and Atchison County Commissioner Allen Reavis accepted the Lincoln Statue as the gift to the community. Reavis also served as emcee for the dedication and point person for the project.
Eplee said the Atchison community now has a permanent symbol of American Democracy for equal rights and opportunity.
Eplee shared one of Lincoln's 150-year-old quotes, "'Character is like a tree and reputation it's shadow.' So let us always be cognizant that this statue is our community character and his (Lincon's) long shadow our collective reputation," Eplee said. "This statue will be a forever reminder that character does indeed count and that fairness and equality are fundamental in all deliberation in our courthouse in Atchison and throughout Kansas and the United States of America.
Haug's son the Rev. Joel Haug, OSB, delivered the Invocation, and Pastor Mike Kelley delivered the Benediction. The Presbyterian Brass Ensemble performed musical numbers and VFW Post 1175 and Amerrican Legion Post 6 members presented the Joint Color Guard.
Atchison County Commission, Historical Society, Juneteenth Committee, Atchison Art Association, Travis Grossman and Theatre Atchison, Les Burchett and Byrd Memorial, Brian Oswalt, Roger Denton and Urban Lawn Care all contributed to complete this project.
