The Atchison City Commissioners were give the results of the survey that was a community survey for the City of Atchison, Kansas between November 2021 and January 2022. The purpose of the survey was to gather input from residents on service quality, priorities and overall performance.
Justin Pregont, Interim City Manager, did not go through the total survey but hit the highlights in his report to the commissioners.
“I’d like to point out the high marks our city police and fire department got in this survey. Both departments are way above the national standards," Pregont said.
Pregont also went on to point out that 93% of the respondents want to see the city and county personnel work together more.
Seventy percent (70%) of the residents surveyed, who had an opinion, were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” (rating of 4 or 5 on a 5-point scale) with the overall feeling of safety in Atchison; 65% were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the overall quality of life in the City, and 51% were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the overall quality of downtown.
Satisfaction with major city services were eighty-seven percent (87%) of residents surveyed, who had an opinion, were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” (rating of 4 or 5 on a 5-point scale) with the overall quality of fire department services; 78% were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the overall quality of police department services.
Residents were least satisfied with the overall condition of streets/bridges/sidewalks (21% “very satisfied” or “satisfied”).
Based on the sum of their top three choices, the major city services that residents felt were most important to provide were: (1) the overall quality of police department services, (2) the overall condition of streets/bridges/sidewalks, and (3) the overall quality of water/wastewater utility.
Public Safety Services. Eighty-nine percent (89%) of residents surveyed, who had an opinion, were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” (rating of 4 or 5 on a 5-point scale) with the overall quality of local fire protection; 87% were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with how quickly firefighters respond to emergencies; 87% were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the quality of first responder medical services, and 86% were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the professionalism of city fire personnel.
Residents were least satisfied with the adequacy of resources dedicated to substance abuse issues (31% “very satisfied” or “satisfied”).
Based on the sum of their top three choices, the public safety services that residents felt were most important to provide were: (1) the overall quality of local police protection, (2) how quickly police respond to emergencies, and 3) overall quality of local fire protection.
Other interesting facts from the survey:
Seventeen percent (17%) of residents surveyed think the City’s code enforcement efforts have improved; 28% think efforts have stayed the same, 18% think code enforcement efforts have not improved, and 36% did not have an opinion.
Sixty-three percent (63%) of residents surveyed think the City should increase efforts to ensure private property is well maintained; 18% did not think this should occur, and 19% did not have an opinion.
Forty-five percent (45%) of residents surveyed indicated they are “very supportive” or “somewhat supportive” of a new sales tax to fund a higher level of service for transportation improvements; 22% were “not sure” about a new sales tax, 32% were “not supportive,” and 1% did not have an opinion.
Sixty-one percent (61%) of residents were “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with the City’s efforts to increase pedestrian safety, specifically around schools; 22% were “neutral,” 4% were “dissatisfied,” and 3% were “very dissatisfied,” and 11% did not have an opinion.
• Thirty-seven percent (37%) of residents surveyed believe the City has made noticeable progress with transportation infrastructure projects in the last three years; 22% do not believe this has occurred, 38% were “not sure,” and 4% did not have an opinion.
Fifty-three percent (53%) of residents surveyed, who had an opinion, were “very supportive” or “somewhat supportive” of funding a higher level of service for parks and public facilities improvements; 27% were “not sure” and 20% were “not supportive.”
Thirty-eight percent (38%) of residents surveyed were “very supportive” or “somewhat supportive” of a new sales tax to fund the construction of a new aquatic park to replace the Lions Pool; 27% were “not sure” and 36% were “not supportive” of a new tax.
Seventy percent (70%) of residents surveyed were “very supportive” or “somewhat supportive” of having more active and organized programming at City park facilities; 23% were “not sure” and 7% were “not supportive.”
Fifty-three percent (53%) of residents think economic development will be the biggest issue facing Atchison within the next five years. Other issues include: high taxes/property taxes/finances (49%), retaining youth population (42%), and street repair/maintenance (39%).
For more information, go to the city website and look for the Community Survey Findings Report.
Information complied by City Atchison through ETC Institute survey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.