Due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in Atchison County, City Offices will be available to customers by appointment only beginning Monday, Nov. 9.
The City is asking that all customers complete as much business as possible online, by phone, or by using the City’s drop box at the front entrance of City Hall. There is also a payment drop box by the post office, but we discourage you from depositing any cash in that drop box. Please use the drop box at City Hall for cash payments. If you need to meet in person with a city staff member, please call (913) 367-5500 to schedule an appointment.
Most City Hall employees will be working remotely beginning next Monday and continuing until further notice. Much of the business you need to conduct with the City can be done at the City’s website, www.cityofatchison.com. There are quick links on the main page to pay your utility bill, request a special trash pickup, apply for a position with the City, make a utility service request, and report a code violation or other problem. We’re also happy to address your needs via phone call.
The City will be conducting all public meetings via Zoom, and there will be an opportunity for citizens to interact during public forum on this platform. If you would like to receive notification of agendas and Zoom invitations for any city meeting – City Commission, Planning Commission, EDAG, Park Board, etc., please contact Francesz@cityofatchison.com.
Municipal Court will continue to be held in person, however, it will be conducted in the Police Department garage in order to ensure adequate social distancing. Attendees at municipal court are required to wear a mask.
Although emergency and essential services, including Police, Fire, Utilities and Public Works operations, will continue as usual, the city will be limiting public interaction in these facilities. Members of the public will not be permitted in the Public Works Shop, Water Treatment Plant, or Wastewater Treatment Plant. Members of the public are asked to avoid the Police and Fire Departments, in order to protect the health and safety of our first responders.
Click on the link below for a complete listing of contact information for the City of Atchison:
"We understand that this pandemic has been incredibly trying for our entire community, but we ask that you remain diligent about your hand washing, social distancing, and mask wearing to prevent further spread of the virus as much as possible. We very much appreciate your patience during this difficult time, and we believe that together, we can keep our community healthy and safe."
