Throughout 2021 there have been some notable occurrences and events that have impacted our area in one way or another according to the Atchison Globe archives for the year.
COVID-19 continues to leave its imprint, as the community seemingly copes in an effort to mitigate the infection. There were 1,727 new cases in 2021 documented in Atchison County, according to data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment; NEK Multi-County Health Departments, Inc., and the Atchison County Health Department. The total since the pandemic began in 2019 is more than 3,000 with a total of 30 deaths attributed to COVID. Throughout the course of the pandemic, the case count has there have been some highs and lows in the number of active cases. As of the month of December in 2021, the data indicates a total of 373 that averaged about 41 new cases for each 3-day reporting period. The trend appears to be continuing in the New Year.
Deaths publicly attributed to COVID reached the dozen mark, the Globe reported in its Jan. 22 edition. Availability of vaccination for adults through the Shot of Hope Vaccine Clinics and pharmacies were announced in late January.
In March, Atchison County commissioners rescinded the mass gathering restrictions that had been in place for about a year. The mass gathering restriction was lifted in time for Easter and graduations. However, recommendations for mask-wearing, hand hygiene, sanitizing, and social distancing remained in effect until further notice. Schools, businesses, and organizations were allowed to implement their own guidelines.
USD 409 Board of Education members have opted to leave the district’s COVID protocols and mask requirement in place, with intentions to review the matter into the second semester. USD 377 started the school year with a mask requirement at Atchison County Community Elementary School and optional at Atchison County Community Junior-Senior High School. Within the first few months after the start of classes, the majority of USD 377 Board members voted to make masks optional at ACCES. Both districts have implanted COVID testing at the schools.
Despite COVID interruptions, some activities and popular event planners prevail
For the second consecutive year due to the threatening presence of coronavirus some community highlights were canceled: the Amelia Earhart Festival and Lakefest; and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
In mid-December, the AE event organizers announced LakeFest 2022 has been scheduled for Friday, July 15 at Warnock Lake. There are plans in the works for Gabby Barret, the ACM New Female Artist of the Year and three-time Billboard Music Award winner who has been booked to headline an outdoor concert. Michael Ray will also bring his musical stylings to the stage.
Muscotah native, Erik Dylan a singer and songwriter are also scheduled to take the stage. Dylan is a frequent collaborator with Luke Combs and Riley Green.
Even though some popular events were canceled in advance, a break in the COVID infectious spread did allow some activities to proceed with caution like the longstanding annual Atchison County Fair in Effingham, Atchison Juneteenth Celebration, and the Halloween Parade.
As part of the Juneteenth, the Atchison United group organized the Memorial Walk and Community Soil Collection event acknowledged George Johnson, a black man lynched by a mob in 1870 as researched by Dr. Joshua Wolf, Benedictine History professor. The Memorial Walk re-traced Johnson’s last steps from the old jail site at Sixth and Santa Fe streets to a viaduct near Fifth and Commercial streets where the hanging occurred. Along the way, the group collected soil samples for delivery to the Equal Justice Initiative Museum and Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. A marker was dedicated and is in place in the 400 block of Commercial Street. For more information check out #georgejohnsonrembranceproject on Facebook.
During mid-October, the first phase of the Reisner Park Skatepark Project in cooperation with the Skate High with Hope Joshua Kinsman Foundation was dedicated in mid-October, 2021.
A year of change, 2021 marked an end to familiar icons and their new beginnings in the community
The removal of the 500 and 600 blocks of Commercial Street began in late February. By mid-March, the canopies were gone and the pillars were struck down to ground level, and then all was gone. Infrastructure was installed, updated and street paving was completed. The 500 and 600 blocks of Commercial Street were paved and for the first time in several decades, it opened for traffic and parking along the storefronts by mid-July. Façade’s work is ongoing to refresh storefronts.
While plans were in the works to say good-bye to the Mall, the time to say hello to Main Street came when Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on March 2 to announce Atchison was one of three cities accepted into the renewed Kansas Main Street Program that had been inactive since 2012. Since its organization the Atchison Main Street Program is progressing along its course to develop commercial and retail vitality in the community.
Beginning in the early part of the year, UD 409 leaders decided it might be more economically feasible for stakeholders to close Central School and relocate students to the Roosevelt Building attached to Atchison Middle School. Discussions about the matter ensued. At the same time, Wolf representing Atchison United addressed school board members in an open session at the February board meeting. Wolf read a letter requesting they reconsider changing the Redman mascot. Throughout the next few months, board members discussed the matter that led to the vote for change. Board members decided to form a committee in an effort to build consensus for mascot options to consider and have in place for the 2021-22 school year. In July, the Phoenix became the mascot to represent all schools in the district, and it was in place and introduced to students when classes started in August.
During the spring and summer, bids were let and accepted on June 14 for the sale of the former Central School building. The sale contract was approved was for $40,000 and plans for its future were announced. The Central School Apartments, LLC Manager and Pomeroy Development LLC owner Justin Pregont indicated his expectations are to renovate the facility into apartments.
