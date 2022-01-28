Friends, colleagues and K-State Extension program supporters of all ages packed the room to celebrate the development program work done by Diane Nielson throughout her 36-year long career.
A Career Celebration to honor was Wednesday, Jan. 26 in the community room at the Atchison Family YMCA Cray Community Center. Nielson served as the consumer science Atchison County Extension agent for the past 32 years. Prior to her years here, she served as a Greeley County Extension Agent.
Throughout her tenure, Nielson has worked closely in the development of Family Community Education, 4-H, area nutrition, health and wellness programs, the Dream Team and Parents University to name a few.
As a tribute to Nielson contributions to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, recently introduced by the Atchison Rotary Club for children in the Atchison Community reached a $1,000 mark in her honor.
Nielson was also presented a quilt crafted by Virginia Foley, Farmerette FCE Unit, that featuring T-shirts from all the organizations and agencies Nielson collaborated with throughout her tenure as Atchison County Extension Agent. The Farmerette Unit sponsored the quilt project.
