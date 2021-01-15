The community is invited to join Benedictine College on Monday, Jan. 18, for a joint march and event hosted by the The Black Student Union and the Atchison Ministerial Alliance for Martin Luther King Day.
The march will be spread out for social distance and will require masks. The plan is to gather at Atchison City Hall at 5:30 p.m. that evening, then march over to and up 2nd Street to the Benedictine College campus.
The group will then gather in O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium for brief presentations from members of the Ministerial Alliance, students and faculty. All are invited to participate in the March.
Seating is limited in O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium due to COVID-19 restrictions. So we will live stream the program after the march on the college Facebook page. That stream will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 18. For online, the link to the stream is:
