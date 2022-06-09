The Atchison Area Community Foundation is proud to announce the 2022 Clubs for Kids and Joseph K. Julo Memorial Scholarship Recipients. Katherine Harris (AHS, Highland Community College), Blair Taylor (MH-MA, University of Missouri - Kansas City), James Madden (MH-MA, University Carlos III of Madrid), Maci Behrens (ACCHS, Kansas State University), Madilynne Bruce (AHS, William Woods University), and Christine Parks (AHS, Benedictine College/Bellus Academy) will each receive a $1,000 scholarship from Clubs for Kids to pursue their higher education goals. Ashton Jolly (ACCHS, Iowa State University), Alice McConnell Curry (MH-MA, Saint Louis University), and Sydney Snowden (MH-MA, Emporia State University) will each receive a $2,000 Joseph K. Julo Memorial Scholarship.
“Through consistent support from many business owners, volunteers, and local donors, the Clubs for Kids Foundation is honored and grateful to continue the legacy of the organization’s founder, Joe Julo,” said Mike Julo, nephew of Joe and current member of the Board of Directors. “We believe providing scholarships to Atchison area youth is the best investment we can make for the future of our community and to offer these resources through the great game of golf is precisely what Joe intended when he started this organization.”
The Clubs for Kids Foundation was established in 2007 through the vision of former local businessman Joseph K. Julo. In 2008 the Foundation began an educational scholarship program for eligible 10th through 12th grade students in high schools of Atchison County. Including 2022, Clubs for Kids has awarded 141 scholarships to Atchison County students totaling $133,500. The foundation funds these programs through the annual “Clubs for Kids Golf Tournament” along with donated funds.
In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter.
