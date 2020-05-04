In response to the COVID‐19 pandemic, the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) created the 2020 COVID‐19 Recovery Fund.
The fund was initiated with a $25,000 matching grant from the Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust just one month ago and has since received donations from dozens of local businesses and individuals throughout the Atchison area.
The 2020 COVID‐19 Recovery Fund received applications from 18 local non‐profits in their relief and recovery efforts. Funds will support things such as emergency food distribution, shelter and long‐term housing, emotional and spiritual care, rental and utility assistance, childcare and mentorship programming, healthcare, and much more.
Local non‐profits receiving awards are: Atchison Child Care Association, Theatre Atchison, Boys and Girls Club of Atchison, the Guidance Center, KVC, Hope Family Therapy, the Atchison County Food Pantry at First Christian Church, the Humane Society of Atchison, the Pony Express Council (Boy Scouts), the YMCA, Riverbend Habitat for Humanity, the Atchison Community Health Clinic, Sleep in Heavenly Peace (BC Chapter), Atchison United Methodists Church (Hunger Task Force / Loaves & Fishes), KSU Research & Extension of Atchison County & 4‐H Council, and the First Judicial District CASA Association.
AACF had previously selected the Salvation Army of Atchison and Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas to receive initial $5,000 grants to immediately start putting Recovery Fund dollars to work in our community. Both of those organization also received additional funding in the $100,000 round of awards.
“We have so many deserving non‐profits in the Atchison community,” said Jonathan Mize, President & Chairman of the Atchison Area Community Foundation. “All of these organizations are doing the heavy lifting and we’re pleased to play a small part in helping them get through this difficult time.”
In 2019 AACF was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter.
