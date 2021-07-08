The Atchison County Commission Board received word late Thursday, the county is recipient of a $150,000 Community Development Block Grant-CV through the Kansas Small Cities Community Block Grant Coronavirus Supplement program.
County Chairman Jack Bower said the CBG grant funding is for small businesses outside the city of Atchison.
More details will be forthcoming about the process, Bower said.
Bower credited Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont for informing the county about the availability of the grant.
Bower also credited Commissioner Casey Quinn for her work after commissioners were enlightened about the potential grant funding.
“Then Commissioner Quinn was the champion working with the county team to the award possible,” Bower wrote vial email to the Globe.
The Kansas Department of Commerce Community Development Division administers the CCDBG program. The award is contingent upon successful completion the steps outlined in the grant application.
This particular round of $3.74 million in funding for the CDBG program was made possible was made possible through the federally-funded Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The round of grant awards is intended to implement projects developed to help small Kansas communities recover and rebeuild in wake of the coronoavirus pandemic.
TCDBG program in Kansas has been successful in meeting community needs for more than 30 years.
