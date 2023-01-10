The Internal Revenue Service is looking for volunteers to train for the upcoming filing season to provide free tax help in communities across the country. Bilingual volunteers are particularly needed.
Last year, more than 58,000 volunteers gave back to their communities by preparing more than 2.2 million federal income tax returns for individuals and families nationwide.
For over 50 years, the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs have offered free tax preparation to people with low- to moderate-income that need help preparing their own tax returns. This includes people with disabilities and senior citizens. Many sites are also able to assist individuals for whom English is a second language.
Volunteering can be exciting, educational and enjoyable. Here are a few good reasons to consider signing up to help:
No previous experience required.
Free online tax law training provided by IRS.
Tax professionals (enrolled agents and accountants) can earn CPE credits.
Flexible volunteer hours.
Various volunteer locations.
Various volunteer roles.
Helping a community.
Some volunteer sites now give volunteers the option to assist taxpayers virtually versus the normal in-person help they provide. This allows volunteers to help taxpayers complete their returns over the phone or online. Other volunteers will conduct a quality review with the taxpayer before the tax return is submitted to the IRS. Virtual volunteering is a great option for new volunteers, since they can ask experienced volunteers for help completing tax returns. Volunteer hours are flexible and free tax help sites are in such places as nearby community centers, libraries, schools and churches.
Free training is available at Link & Learn Taxes. Volunteer sites may also offer classroom training generally between November and January. The instruction and training materials cover how to prepare individual income tax returns, both federal and state, and how to file them electronically.
More information about the IRS volunteer tax preparation programs is available at www.IRS.gov/volunteers. There, potential volunteers can submit their interest. The IRS will send them an invitation to a virtual orientation session where they will learn more about the program.
